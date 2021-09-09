On the face of it, it was another step in Crown’s attempt to resuscitate its shattered reputation. But its hiring of former Telstra boss Ziggy Switkowski has spectacularly backfired.
Two weeks into the appointment he has already stepped down from his role as RMIT chancellor, amid calls from the National Tertiary Education Union for him to resign.
It’s just another example of how toxic the Crown name has become.
