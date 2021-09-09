The federal government continues to add to its anti-terrorism powers two decades since 9/11 and shows no signs of slowing down despite concerns that Australian’s freedoms are being eroded, according to one of Australia’s leading constitutional experts.
This comes as a new report commissioned by GetUp! found that Australia has introduced 92 new anti-terrorism laws in the past 20 years, with only one law repealed since.
Professor George Williams is a professor of law at the University of New South Wales who dissected Australia’s legislative response to the September 11 attacks and subsequent terror threats in the 2011 paper A Decade of Australian Anti-Terror Laws. Williams argued at the time that a suite of new laws hastily passed in response eroded basic freedoms, had major issues, and exposed structural problems of how legislation was created by Australia’s political class.
