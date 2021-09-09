The Block is still the cornerstone of Nine's domination, the renovation competition drawing 1.153 million nationally last night, while on Seven the high-flying drama RFDS aired two episodes back to back, the viewership only dipping slightly over the two hours. Still, burning off episodes of a new drama indicates the network has nothing else to hold the night ahead of a changeover next week with the return of SAS Australia. Desperate times.

Hard Quiz on the ABC at 8pm attracted 912,000 but Question Everything straight after was down a third to 622,000.

Googlebox Australia returned last night to LifeStyle on Foxtel, getting 179,000 sets of eyes. Ten will be glad it’s in the schedule tonight, because the bottom of the barrel has been scraped.