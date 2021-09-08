FIGHT OR FLIGHT

The Australian government will begin issuing vaccine passports “within weeks” to prepare for flights resuming, the SMH reports. The government is in talks with countries to determine which vaccines will be included in the international travel bubble agreements and is set to roll out their vaccination certificates from October. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said travel overseas could start up again when 80% of us are fully vaccinated, as Guardian Australia reports, but just 39% of the population over the age of 16 has been fully vaccinated so far. Our vaccination status will also be reportedly linked to our passport chips, the paper says.

The PM also told Sky News yesterday that the government was preparing and testing home quarantine and would be raising the issue at Friday’s national cabinet with state and territory leaders. NSW is already testing a proof of vaccination system through Service NSW’s app, as Yahoo reports, while Victoria is looking at following suit, as ABC says.

In Victoria, there has been a tense standoff at a Melbourne synagogue after worshippers came together for Jewish New Year. The Age reports that members of the congregation arrived at 5am on Tuesday and indicated they wouldn’t leave until nightfall. Police and health staff remained outside until the doors opened at 8:20pm, and said those who attended would be fined. The stand-off got pretty hairy — a social media video appears to show people outside the synagogue confronting police and media, demanding to know why they were there.

MAN SEEKING MISSILE

Defence Minister Peter Dutton wants more access to missiles, The Australian ($) reports. Dutton says the allies need to “pool our know-how and resources” to develop long-range strike weapons, offensive cyber technology, and autonomous drones. The Oz says it comes ahead of the Australian government’s push for “unprecedented” defence cooperation between nations at the upcoming Australia-US Ministerial Consultations. Dutton and Marise Payne are headed to the US on September 16 and will meet with their counterparts in the Biden administration for the first time, following meetings in South Korea, Indonesia and India.

It comes as a diplomatic relationship between Australia and China’s crime-busting departments remains in place, despite our otherwise frosty relationship, Guardian Australia reports. The Australian Attorney-General’s Department said we’ve helped each other on a total of 13 requests in two years, typically on drug investigations and white-collar crime. It was made possible by a Howard-era treaty for mutual legal assistance, signed back in 2006 before relations broke down between Australia and China. It’s pretty generous, allowing “the widest measure of mutual assistance in connection with investigations, prosecutions and proceedings related to criminal matters”.

THE HEAT IS ON

Twenty livestock companies are emitting more greenhouse gas than either Germany, Britain or France and are being paid billions in financial backing, The Guardian reports. Meat and dairy are huge contributors to global warming, with the industries accounting for 14.5% of the world’s emissions. That’s why rich countries were told to urgently lay off the steak in the IPCC’s landmark report. But the 20 companies got more than US$478b in backing from 2500 investment firms, banks, and pension funds, mostly in North America or Europe, an environmental group called Meat Atlas says.

It comes as our animals are “shapeshifting” their beaks, legs, and ears to prepare for a hotter climate, according to research. Sara Ryding, a researcher at Deakin University, said the biggest increase was among some parrot species “which saw their beak size increase by 4% to 10% on average since 1871”, as CNN reports. But Ryding said that the change didn’t mean it was helping the animals cope with global warming. She said they “don’t know whether these shape-shifts actually aid in survival (and therefore are beneficial) or not”.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Love stories are not usually known for their brevity. Indeed some of the most well-known love stories are epics, spanning decades, countries, and class divides. Straying from tradition, The New York Times’ Modern Love section is a collation of reader-submitted essays detailing quirky love stories — it could be anything from the platonic relationship with one’s doorman to a growing crush on a fellow Mormon missionary. The column has been so successful that it’s grown into a podcast, books, and even a TV series. But it has also gone in the other direction — and a micro spin-off, Tiny Love Stories, was born.

The Times has rounded up 10 of the most powerful Tiny Love Stories they have ever received from readers — that’s stories under 100 words (less than the words in On A Lighter Note so far!). They pack a punch, and it’s not always boy-meets-girl — the collection includes a domestic ménage à trois, a step-parent’s family bond with a child, a woman’s peace with grief, a kindergartener’s incredulous affection, and a late mother’s enduring lesson. It’s a rather sweet reminder that love is interwoven throughout all of our lives, if we can only learn to look for it.

Hope it’s a lovely Wednesday, folks.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I did not sign up and no Victorians signed up to a national plan to vaccinate Sydney. Some don’t like to see this as a race but a race it surely is. What I didn’t know was that Premier Berejiklian’s in a sprint while the rest of us are supposed to do some sort of egg and spoon thing. No, we want our fair share. Dan Andrews

The Victorian premier is furious his state missed out on 340,000 Pfizer doses after NSW received 45% of the country-wide allocation, continuing that Victorians could have been out of lockdown sooner had they received their “fair share”. Health Minister Greg Hunt said Canberra would be rectifying the disparity “very quickly” to ensure all states received their doses.

THE COMMENTARIAT

If you’re not bound by the rules, you can’t understand their impact — Michael Koziol (The SMH): “And so it has gone throughout the past 18 months. Ordinary people are separated by shut borders and rigid rules, while the elite and the wealthy navigate a complex web of exemptions to go about their business almost as usual (sometimes aided by a government jet) …

“Furthermore, it seems Morrison had a fair idea of how bad his Sydney sojourn would look, because he resurrected an old family photo for his Father’s Day Instagram post, noting in the caption that it was from ‘earlier this year’. As ever, the cover-up is the crime. No one would begrudge a politician spending time with their family — except when their policies prevent everyone else doing the same. There may have been a time when those measures could be justified, but it has simply gone on too long. People have missed too much of each other’s lives.”

Lorraine Finlay’s appointment as human rights commissioner is a gobsmacking choice — Rebecca Huntley (Guardian Australia): “Previous office holders have been eminent jurists — federal and high court judges, silks and legal academics of real stature and renown. Men and women like Hon. John von Doussa, Prof Alice Tay AM and Sir Ronald Wilson. Most recently, the position has been held by Ed Santow, a former chief executive of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre.

“The appointment of a relatively inexperienced legal academic to one of the highest legal positions in Australia’s public firmament is questionable. Finlay clearly has potential as a career academic, after doing the hard yards — maybe even as a politician, where preselection doesn’t depend on publication. But she’s just landed a hefty six-figure salary package that would satisfy most CEOs in any sector — and a privileged platform for making expert interventions nationally, and globally, on key questions related to Australia’s human rights performance. Her appointment represents a gobsmacking gear shift for Australia — into a nation where it appears in depth experience and expertise doesn’t matter much any more.”

