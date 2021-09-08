The AFP commissioner’s decision to play up his agency’s role in the encrypted ANOM app used for a worldwide crime sting went against the police’s planned messaging, internal police documents show.

On June 8, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews and Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw fronted up at a press conference to announce Operation Ironside, a sophisticated transnational operation that led to hundreds of arrests.

During the press conference, Kershaw talked up the AFP’s role in the operation but in response to two questions about whether it had created the app as reported in the media, he deflected.