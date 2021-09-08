The prime minister is still paying the price for his secret trip to Sydney to see his family for Father’s Day. Day two has provided us with more juicy headlines about the trip, even an inside look at the private jet that ferried him back and forth from the capital.

The outrage can be distilled into two categories: anger over the fact he could see family when others could not (unfair), and that he tried to conceal it (misleading the public).

With much of the population stuck in lockdown for a second year thanks to the federal government’s botched vaccine rollout, Scott Morrison should know that people have no time for either. Instead he has exacerbated both.