The ambulance service was starting to see cracks in the health system before the Delta variant really took off — a wave of patients with chronic health conditions becoming more acute because they’d put off their healthcare. Now Delta is here, it’s a disaster for us.
We start our shift and there are jobs waiting in the queue that are 11 hours old. That’s how we know the shift is going to be unrelenting.
It’s absolutely demoralising.
These low-acuity jobs could be a broken bone or an elderly person who needs help to get off the floor, and we know if there’s been a delay the job will be harder because it’s distressing for the patient. And anything that’s distressing for the patient is distressing for us.
We’re running seriously high-acuity patients from one side of the metro to another. Sometimes not everyone is going to make it or get the care they need purely because of that reason.
The new COVID-19 ward at St George Hospital filled up within a day. It had 16 patients in the department waiting for beds to become available, plus another four ambulances waiting to get in. The worst is Westmead Hospital, where the upper limits to offload a patient from the ambulance can be eight hours.
It’s the middle of winter and the ambulance doors have to be open for ventilation. It’s often pouring rain and you have to wrap patients in blankets to keep warm. You sit there and you listen to the radio with your patients stuck in the car, hearing high-acuity jobs like heart attacks and car accidents come up while the dispatch is begging on the other end to get anyone to attend.
I had three COVID patients back-to-back the other night, which is stressful because of the hypervigilance you have to have. Some of them are really sick with unbelievably low oxygen levels. You want to provide the best care but you’re cautious because you’re in the ambulance with them for three to four hours and a brush of the face, a ripped gown or a yawn could expose you to the virus.
NSW paramedics have copped two pay cuts since the pandemic started. Every time we get exposed to COVID we have to go into isolation for two weeks. The government doesn’t pay us penalties during this, which can amount to a third of our salary. Our families are close contacts and have to isolate with us, so it’s a compounding problem.
Politicians keep saying we’re valued. But the reality is we’re not, and turning up day after day is difficult when they don’t have enough respect for us not to cut our pay. 49 staff have come back from leave early. We need these breaks.
This isn’t a crisis that will end in October. This is an exponential workload that will be with us well into the next year.
Graduate programs have been paused, and graduates put into assistant positions, meaning they’re not getting the training they need to become certified paramedics.
The government hasn’t given us any modelling, plans or timeline for ambulance worker capacity. We’re lacking hope and confidence.
No wonder we have no faith in the politicians, they have really dropped the ball with COVID and left us all exposed without having access to treatment when we need it now. Patients are missing out on regular treatments and procedures too. We should be doubling the intake of new doctors, nurses, ambos and hospital staff. As a Production Manager I find their lack of forward planning and action a disgrace!! The medical system was already a shambles, (thanks Tony Abbott!) it will be a miracle if it recovers now!
How long will it take for people to realise that under the influence of Morrison’s extra curricular beliefs, this is their forward planning. Impossible to even consider? Start considering it.
This mob worships the US system where everyone pays or doesnt get service. The most horrible and unfair system when we are meant to be a community. Ambos are wearing thin with long waits with patients on board because ther is insufficient triage, beds, and nurses to take care of the sick.
More importantly why are we dependent on reading this in Crikey to know about it.
how can the democratic society function in wide spread ignorance.
Hi Crikey
This is one of those important pieces that I think you should release from behind the paywall so everyone can read it
all this praise (thoughts and prayers) for frontline workers and then we hear: “NSW paramedics have copped two pay cuts since the pandemic started.” – how low can Gladys go?
I don’t think we know a quarter of how low she has gone, perhaps the NSW ICAC will bring it all out.
Correct
Glad bag must not be happy with the ambos for some reason. It’s just pitiful that a work force like this has been pushed to the brink of exasperation for so long. What is the meaning of life? A Glad bag!…
Because Glad bag can do anything.
well where do you expect the money to come from? “you can’t tax your way to prosperity” we keep getting told. Tell that to Norway – highest standard of living in the world – I bet there’s no ramping in Norway. It’s time for people to understand if we want to stay one of the lowest taxing countries in the OECD, then this is the standard we can expect. BTW, yes, we are a low taxing country – 5th or 6th lowest in the OECD (total tax take as a proportion of GDP – taking all taxes into account: company,personal income, stampduties etc etc)
It isn’t so much the tax collected as the exemptions, deals etc where what should be legitimately taxable Isn’t collected. Think of the level of subsidy to the mining companies vis a vis the wealth being extracted as a for instance.
It’s just one of those prices you have to pay to have one of the bigliest bestest private property prices in the world..;-(
Well the bazillions $$$ that get wasted every week would go a long way to fixing some of the problems with the health system. We need a healthy workforce if we want to be successful in rebuilding the country. They just waste so much money its appalling.