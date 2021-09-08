It’s not an easy time for state opposition leaders. The pandemic has turned once anonymous premiers into rockstars, giving them significant power and influence in shaping one of Australia’s greatest policy challenges.

Riding a crest of parochialism, premiers such as Western Australia's Mark McGowan have seen their popularity soar to absurd heights. It’s turned opposition leaders into relatively anonymous figures, struggling for cut-through.

Yesterday we looked at how the Victorian Liberals -- who have reinstated Matthew Guy as leader -- could learn from NSW Labor about how to handle in being in opposition during a COVID outbreak. Today we have a rundown of other opposition leaders you might have forgotten.