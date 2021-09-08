Just a Guy standing in front of a girl, blocking her on Twitter So the clown car that is the Victorian Liberal Party has returned seafood aficionado Matthew Guy to the leadership, presumably working on the premise that someone people have heard of (even if it's almost exclusively for bad reasons) is an improvement on someone whose own reflection has to quickly google him to be sure who he is.

Apart from chowing on lobster with someone allegedly belonging to the one profession that you can rhyme with lobster in a headline -- while running a "tough on crime" campaign aimed squarely at young men of "African appearance" -- and overseeing the tawdry practice of reneging on a pair on Good Friday, and costing Victoria millions with a botched rezoning as planning minister, Guy is also well known for blocking on Twitter people who bring any of those things up.

He's been at it for years. And it's not high-profile, out-of-touch media elites -- just ordinary citizens. Indeed his approach is incredibly scattergun. Some of Australia's most creative swearers have ruefully noted they've escaped, while ordinary people who claim to have never interacted with him (or in some cases heard of him) are wondering why they are blocked.