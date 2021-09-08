It’s a big week for not-so-young Australian rich-lister Lachlan Murdoch who turns 50 today: overnight he was due to report back in person to the family’s New York HQ after enduring COVID WFH in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Across the family companies, people are asking is this the boss back? Or still just the boss’ son? There’s a lot at stake, not least for the future of politics across Australia, the US and the UK.

Since father Rupert stumbled on Lachlan’s boat in early 2018, the family assertion has been that Lachlan’s in charge. Younger brother James effectively confirmed it when he left his remaining roles in the two companies last year.