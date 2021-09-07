Sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins told a panel at the national summit on women's safety yesterday she’s “not giving up” on having all 55 recommendations made in her landmark [email protected] report implemented.

Of the 16 legislative and regulatory reforms that could have been adopted -- with 12 separate legal amendments possible -- just six made it into the final Respect at Work Amendment Bill passed last week. Notably missing was a “positive duty” clause, where employers would have a legal obligation to prevent sexual discrimination.

What would this positive duty look like, and how could it be implemented?