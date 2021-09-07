Victoria’s opposition has not showered itself in glory during the pandemic. It's spent most of the past 18 months complaining about lockdowns, calling Premier Dan Andrews rude names, engaging in childish stunts, and indulging absurd conspiracy theories about Andrews’ fall earlier this year.

This morning Michael O’Brien’s listless leadership ended, and Matthew “lobster with an alleged mobster” Guy returned to the top job.

Guy has his work cut out for him. Being in opposition during a pandemic is hard for any party. Voters in Australia have tended to favour incumbents, and it can be tough to strike a balance between criticising a government’s failures without appearing to undermine the united front needed to fight the virus.