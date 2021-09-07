We’ve known for months that millions in JobKeeper payments have funnelled into companies that have made a fortune during the pandemic. But the story has never quite seeped into the mainstream — until now.
60 Minutes has called it the “biggest cash grab in Australian history” and stories of luxury brands pocketing handouts while increasing their revenue are now landing on page 1.
It’s not just JobKeeper. Inequality is seeping into headlines everywhere, whether it’s travel exemptions for the prime minister or vaccines being prioritised for certain states.
We’ve always known the pandemic has been better for some than others. But temperatures have risen, particularly over the issue of JobKeeper and inequality.
Now the Greens have moved to make hay out of the situation, proposing a tycoon tax that is clearly designed to capitalise on the anger and frustration over those who have come out on top during the pandemic.
What’s changed?
The extended lockdowns are no doubt playing a part in how people are responding to the issue of inequality and unfairness. People are worn out and looking for someone to blame. And in the past month there have been plenty of reasons to blame the rich.
“There is a shift in the tone of the public debate,” Grattan Institute CEO Danielle Wood said. “Partly this is born of a general frustration of circumstances people find themselves in. But it’s also becoming clearer that the impact of the last 18 months of COVID is going to increase inequality. People at the bottom will likely lose jobs, while people at the top have done very well.”
The benefits enjoyed by the rich have been on display. Headlines about sharemarket gains, mining booms and house price rises sit in stark contrast to stories about those struggling to make ends meet.
“We are coming out with greater inequality than we started with, and I can absolutely understand why that would be manifesting in more frustration,” Wood said.
Billionaires are an easy target. Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group has been one of the biggest winners, landing a $4 billion dividend last month. Even the AFR acknowledged it was “wealth generation to make the eyes water”. Spread over a year it amounts to about $2.3 million a day — an unimaginable amount of money when people are reaching out to food banks and clinging to precarious jobs during a second year of lockdowns that no one saw coming.
Then there was retail billionaire Gerry Harvey, who hung up the phone to ABC journalist Raf Epstein when asked about why he was repaying only part of his JobKeeper payment in a year he made $1.1 billion in pre-tax earnings.
Tax the rich
One of the most interesting consequences of the debate is that it has driven policy options that had previously seemed untenable.
It has been in this climate that the Greens made their move, an attention-grabbing idea that seems less radical in the current context of super profits, and taps into a rising anger over wealth disparity. While it’s unlikely to ever come to fruition, it has pushed the issue further into the public domain.
When it comes to JobKeeper, much more is at stake. The government is under increasing pressure to release the names of companies that received the payment. It’s clear the issue is going nowhere.
Labor has very little room to move when it comes to taking on the big end of town. With fears of a close election contest it has backed away from taking on billionaires, capitulating on tax cuts for the rich. It’s also all too familiar with how a tax on the wealthy — miners in particular — can lose an election.
But with anger now bubbling away, it may be forced to take a stand.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
If the Labor party had any gumption left, it would have held ScoMo’s feet to the fire over this issue months ago. Time for a new leader with (metaphorical) balls, Draft Sen. Wong to the Reps and let her rip into the bloviating bible-basher from Bronte (the fake Shire bogan)
Why do te$ticles, metaphorical or euphemestic, have to be associated with courage? It’s actually an insult to Senator Wong to suggest that her percieved courage is because she, at least metaphorically, posseses a pair.
It’s not a lack of gumption. Labor is dominated by a right-wing faction equally as cynical and chauvinistic as the bully-boys on the other side.
There is a systematic, thieving, organised, circle of crony capitalist crooks, sucking our money. It STINKS.
I’m no friend of the current Federal Govt but —
What is the great benefit that businesses themselves are said to have been enriched by JobKeeper?
The scheme was designed with the business as an intermediary between the Government and the employee receiving up to $1,500 per fortnight. It was actually illegal for the business to receive JobKeeper and not pass it on to its nominated employees.
I suppose it could be said that a profitable business would have paid the employee anyway without JobKeeper, so an employee who may not have been productive was in that scenario actually productive / profitable for the business.
As for the Sunday 60 Minutes browbeating that some businesses obtained JobKeeper (which they were required to fully pass on to their employees) in circumstances where actual business turnover ended up being more than the estimated amounts:
(1) this was all done in a time of great uncertainty for the Australian and World economies;
(2) the imperative was to provide funds to employees and keep them connected to their employer if both wanted to do so;
(3) the estimate turnover method was only for the initial JobKeeper support scheme — after which the eligibility criteria was changed to an actual turnover method — albeit that this could be difficult to calculate:
https://www.ato.gov.au/General/JobKeeper-Payment/In-detail/Actual-decline-in-turnover-test/
Consider for instance this Alternative actual turnover test:
“If your entity started business before 1 February 2020:
I know what that means. Others would struggle to understand this actual turnover test.
“It was actually illegal for the business to receive JobKeeper and not pass it on to its nominated employees.”
It would be really helpful to cite the relevant legislation. What is the offence?
While companies were required to pass the JobKeeper money to the employees it also meant that the companies had $1,500 per employee less to pay for each fortnight.
Some companies need that money to keep their employees, but clearly a lot didn’t.
It seems absurd that a company that required government assistance to retain and pay employees would make a profit, pay bonuses to executives, increase dividends to shareholder and/or embark on share buybacks.
Of course! Spot-on. David hasn’t really said anything, except for ‘uncertainty’. If it were really ‘illegal’ NOT to pass it on to the companies’ employees – instead using it to pay bonuses and dividends etc – surely the government would be chasing them down and charging them. Why would it not? Stupid question, with this government.
David, Wayne Cusick explains it below. It wasn’t illegal for them to keep the money, but the money was supposed to prop up businesses to allow them to pay their employees. If your business was making no money, not working, this would have been essential help. But if you continued to trade (and to do that you would have continued to actually gainfully employ people) and you continued to make profits then the effect was just that the government was paying your payroll to the effect of $1500 per fortnight per employee. Worse, quite a few companies surprised themselves and found that they were increasing their profits during lockdown, thus making the government payment entirely redundant.
That they kept it was not illegal, just immoral and unethical. That the government refuses to name them just shows that the JobKeeper did exactly as it was intended, a free kick to many businesses who didn’t need it, and that they aren’t naming them is in its initial design with no clawback provisions. Somehow NZ managed to do both in their scheme which came out slightly before or around the same time.
Outrage is the least response to this. And this doesn’t even cover the other $35B handouts to business which Stephen Mayne has covered on this site.
The ‘great benefit’ that you refer to is the $13b to $25b certain businesses are said to have received while not suffering a fall in their revenue. This was a scheme from its breathless announcement with a $130b price tag to its revised cost of $70b less than three months later that was always going to prove difficult to administer and a honey pot to tax advisers.
The public could easily have misunderstood which businesses were eligible – the everyday conversation spoke of actual falls in revenue. If you went to the background documents for businesses with a turnover of less than a billion dollars the fall in turnover was prospective. However, for those with a turnover of more than a billion dollars there was no mention of ‘prospective’ it was a more blunt reduction in revenue. (See the Treasurer’s initial press release.)
I accept that it was a scheme put together in a terrible hurry and mistakes will occur in such circumstances. (It followed two attempts at stimulus packages.) That said, what was a mistake and what was intentional is what investigative journalists will be focussing on from now till the next election and maybe a Royal Commission after that. I expect a lot more to come out.
Reading through The Treasury’s Jobkeeper Payment: three month review a number of questions come to mind. In June 2020 Treasury knew that 20 percent of recipients had increased their revenues but they were not to concerned about compliance they through the ATO would address that. Instead they were more concerned about take-up and coverage and disincentives to employment. As the Treasury Secretary noted in his Opening Statement June 2020 Senate Select Committee, there were delays in finalising the rules and guidance material for large employers. One might wonder just what these delays were and whether they impacted on the capacity of businesses beyond the intent of the measure to access the scheme?
What’s changed is mainly that our lighter than air Treasurer has been out and about in the media.
“But with anger now bubbling away, [Labor] may be forced to take a stand.”
On past form and from all we’ve seen of Alabanese to date we can confidently predict that stand, when Labor is finally dragged there kicking and screaming, will involve straddling the fence, walking both sides of the street, speaking with a forked tongue and desperately trying to be all things to all people.
Yep, no matter how repetitively wrong and cruel the Coalition is, “Small Target” Albanese refuses to be drawn. The “anger” was left to that heroic bloke who flew from Perth to Canberra in his thongs, to rightfully “flog” the Treasurer.