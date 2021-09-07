From afar, the COVID-19 caper looks covered in Queensland -- even if it’s beautiful one day, closed the next.

Our daily case numbers are currently sitting below 20 despite several exposure sites, our schools are open, along with our restaurants, beaches and sporting competitions. This is a stunning achievement, for now.

But a false sense of security hangs over the systems, processes and policies underpinning that COVID effort. That was proved repeatedly in the past week. And if -- or when -- COVID comes knocking at the Queensland border, we could quickly face the same challenges being experienced in NSW and Victoria, potentially without the same safeguards.