Four Corners' report on the fall of Kabul (736,000 viewers nationally) was TV journalism at its best. It showed up all the tosh broadcasting from our commercial networks about Afghanistan -- and revealed another Morrison government atrocity against an Afghan interpreter who was given a humanitarian visa only to have it taken away when he and his family reached Pakistan.

Nine’s night with the resuscitation of The Block thanks to the confected cheating claims (who cares?) -- 1.18 million watched. Australian Survivor had 951,000; ABBA: New Beginnings on Seven got 775,000. Have You Been Paying Attention? on a crisp 931,000.

Breakfast: Sunrise on 487,000 national and 298,000 metro; Today, 382,000 and 259,000; and News Breakfast, 319,000 and 202,000.