The plan for Australia to truly “live” with COVID-19 as an endemic disease, rather that die with it, is taking shape.

Vaccination targets that will make widespread lockdowns less likely have been announced as part of the so-called national plan. And no doubt Australians look forward to living with greater freedoms.

But to do so requires thinking about what we need to do as we reach various vaccination targets, not only what we will be able to avoid -- such as widespread lockdowns. So it was comforting to hear Prime Minister Scott Morrison say on Friday that the national plan involves vaccination and a range of sensible public health measures: