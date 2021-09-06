The Voice pushed Seven to a win last night, with 1.61 million national viewers -- chased by a cheated-up The Block with 1.4 million, a series high. The Newsreader -- snore -- reached 653,000.

Breakfast: Insiders, 791,000; Landline, 463,000; Weekend Sunrise, 457,000; Weekend Today, 375,000.

Regional top five: Seven News, 611,000; The Voice, 528,000; Nine News, 415,000; 7pm ABC News, 396,000; The Block, 376,000.