Going to work This week is the federal government's women's safety summit, (virtually) bringing together women's advocates, business and community leaders and academics with the aim of guiding the next national plan to address violence against women and children that this government somehow didn't feel too embarrassed to hold.

But it does appear the organisers have some sense of the topics they'd like to get a little less attention. There is only one instance of two panels clashing: the panel on proactive measures and the [email protected] report, both of which run from 2.30 to 3.30 this afternoon.

You may recall from our coverage last week that the government's response to the report has been utterly contemptible -- it ignored it for a full year, then committed to implementing all 55 recommendations "wholly, in part or in principle" to take the heat off during the disastrous handling of the alleged rape of a staffer, before slinking away and then legislating a mere six recommendations (out of the 16 that could have made it into law). So it's notable that everything in the summit gets its own clear air.