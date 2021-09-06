Perhaps inspired by the repeated postponements of council elections in New South Wales, some conspiracy theorists’ minds have been turning to a particularly devious proposition: could Scott Morrison, if he’s not keen to go to an election while COVID-19 continues to take its toll, simply put it off?

We know the next federal election has to be held by May 2022, but is there a legal way the prime minister could use COVID as an excuse and delay it?

Thank God, or rather the British Parliament, for our constitution, which sometimes provides definitive answers and cannot be ignored. The short answer is no. The government will be meeting its maker, like it or not.