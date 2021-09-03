A Liberal State: Australia 1922 - 1966. David Kemp. Miegunyah Press

In 1936, a somewhat open-minded woman arrived by boat into Circular Quay. Inevitably enough, her name was Mabel; her adventurousness had resulted in a torrid affair with a married man, a Lieutenant Dewar, on the voyage from India. The ship had made it to Australia, but Mabel didn't make it in. She was barred entry on the grounds that her entanglement with Lieutenant Dewar had made her a person of bad character. Not wanted in our golden land was, to give her full name, Mrs Mabel Freer.

Yes, the irony! There was nothing freer about Australia. Mabel had landed in one of the most repressive democratic nations on earth.