It was only last month that it looked like the government would have to hand over all the details of every meeting held inside the national cabinet, after a Federal Court judge ruled the body was not in fact a "cabinet" and therefore not entitled to "cabinet confidentiality" under Freedom of Information rules.

Fast forward to today, and the government has taken matters into its own hands, introducing legislation that would potentially get around this troublesome ruling.

The COAG Legislation Amendment Bill includes provisions that would “protect from disclosure the deliberations and decisions of the cabinet and its committees”.