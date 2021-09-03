Until yesterday, conservative loyalty to the federal government had largely protected Josh Frydenberg and Scott Morrison from attacks over excessive secrecy and largesse related to the extraordinarily wasteful $90 billion JobKeeper program.

News Corp is still yet to unleash the dogs of war, but yesterday it was Judith Sloan in The Spectator -- not her weekly column for The Australian -- who stepped up to the plate. And boy, she didn’t miss.

Under the headline “JobKeeper -- far worse than school halls and pink batts”, the former Westfield, Santos and ABC director declared the program “the new gold standard in wasteful spending". It warrants a royal commission, she wrote, because it was “the single most irresponsible and reckless spending program ever undertaken by a government”.