One of the small number of genuinely independent public sector bodies in the federal government, Infrastructure Australia (IA), has released its 2021 Australian Infrastructure Plan, which contains a number of implied rebukes for the Morrison government's failure of leadership on energy and climate policy.

IA has declined to "reinvent the wheel" and make specific infrastructure recommendations around electricity networks, preferring to offer a "non-build plan of policy reforms". But it repeatedly calls for more leadership from the government, which has dedicated its energy efforts solely to supporting its fossil fuel donors.

IA calls out a lack of leadership from the government across a wide range of infrastructure issues, repeating its previous arguments that "Australia could lead the world in developing and applying approaches to infrastructure that enhance sustainability" but needs a government willing to take a "leadership position".