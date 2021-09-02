Safe as houses An eagle-eyed tipster got in contact to point out some subtle and interesting changes in the travel restrictions in place in New South Wales at the end of last month:

"Prior to the big changes to the public health order in NSW which took effect on August 20 (see schedule one, section eight), it was a reasonable excuse to travel back and forth between different places of residence within greater Sydney," they said.

"The August 20 changes excluded that excuse. It was quietly changed again four days later, reinstating the exemption for travel between places of residence. No big public announcement. Had there been an uproar among Liberal voters with their Palm Beach weekenders?"