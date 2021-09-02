What we know about the wastage in JobKeeper so far is that $13 billion was paid by the federal government to businesses whose revenue actually went up. Given its explicit purpose -- to keep workers employed by underwriting the wage bills of businesses whose turnover had been savaged by COVID-19 -- it’s pretty extraordinary that at least 18.5% of the public money thrown at it was trousered by companies that didn’t need it.

None of that is coming back, except to the extent that the beneficiaries volunteer it (which a few have done, most recently Gerry Harvey). There are two reasons for this. One is a moral choice explained thus by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in February when asked what he’d be doing about clawing back JobKeeper money: “I’m not into the politics of envy.”

The other was put by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg when asked why the government was not making companies repay JobKeeper when it routinely does that to welfare recipients who have been overpaid. Frydenberg said that was “a false analogy because one is in accordance with the law, the other is not”.