The pressure is on. After months of brushing off criticisms over his bungled JobKeeper scheme, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is finally facing a brutal reckoning over his government’s failure to recoup the billions of public support payments that flowed into the hands of profitable big businesses.

The full scale of the corporate rorting has now been laid bare. More than $13 billion went to companies whose revenue increased during the pandemic -- almost $1000 for every taxpayer. According to the ABC, around 35,000 companies either doubled or tripled their takings while receiving the support payment.

The anger in the community is palpable, with the government’s unwillingness to claw back the money in clear contradiction to its brutal treatment of welfare recipients.