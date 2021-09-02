When the science makes you look bad, simply bully the scientists into submission. This morning, the ABC revealed the Australian Institute of Marine Science had released a report on the health of the Great Barrier Reef ahead of time and leaked it to sympathetic media outlets, following pressure from Environment Minister Sussan Ley’s office.

Documents released under Freedom of Information laws show the independent statutory authority's release of the report was brought forward to coincide with Ley lobbying UNESCO to reverse a threat to declare the reef "at risk".

It’s another instance of the Coalition’s questionable relationship with scientific bodies, and a public service all too responsive to the political objectives of ministers.