Dogs are capable of telling deliberate acts of unkindness from accidental ones, a new study shows. We took some dogs along to a Dan Andrews press conference to try and work out what the hell was going on.

"Rohuhraarfgrrrrwoof," they said, so that was no bloody use, and we remain clueless as to whether our distinct national and state response is a rational and sustained reaction to a present danger, or some sinister experiment in human control like the protestors say.

To tell you the truth I would not be dismayed to learn that the Victorian experience is some sort of experiment into how much people can take of this sort of life, in preparation for something worse. At least this would make it some meaningful sort of experience. Victoria may well turn out to be the last hold-out in the world of large-scale polities (no, NZ, you don't count) trying for virus elimination -- the communist Albania of COVID.