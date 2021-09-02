Sparkling Bodega and Chiko rolls for lunch at the Nine Network canteen today after the confected "cheating" scandal saw The Block reach its second 2021 peak audience in a row -- 1.38 million national viewers. Cheating claims, it seems, is a common shtick for people or organisations under pressure.

And to add fizz to the faux bubble, Today’s metro ratings equalled those for Sunrise at 263,000 for the first time in months. Nationally Sunrise again won easily as Today just doesn’t rate as well in regional areas.

It was a night to lift Nine to a comfortable win over Seven. Nine News topped Seven in the metros, meaning Nine’s wins on the east coast outweighed Seven’s usual big margins in Adelaide and Perth. Nationally, Seven News still won easily because of big margins in the regions.