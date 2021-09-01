Nine’s night in the main channels but not total people (which Seven narrowly won, 29.5% to 29.3%). Without The Voice in the line-up, Seven’s main channel share slumped to 18.2%, with Nine on 21.8% thanks to another rise for The Block past 1.2 million national viewers for the first time this series (1.29 million).

Seven made do by resurrecting the members of ABBA from their retirement homes with yet another special, ABBA Forever (818,000) -- a bit like the way Nine brings Crocodile Dundee back from the dead and everyone breathes new life into the Shawshank Redemption every now and then. ABBA Forever was followed by the Hugh Jackman movie The Greatest Showman -- 456,000. Just beat the weak The Cheap Seats on Ten half an hour later, which was on 433,000.

In breakfast, News Breakfast on the ABC jumped to second with 358,000 nationally as Nine’s Today dipped to 336,000. Sunrise won as usual with 448,000. The night session of the Paralympics did well again for Seven on 7mate with 401,000, which made Seven’s overall share look better than the main channel weakness suggested it was.