The long history of the Liberal Party's efforts to destroy industry superannuation funds suggests they're usually ineffective, and at worst spectacularly counterprodutive.

Like when the Turnbull government included super funds in the banking royal commission expecting it to expose rorts by "union-controlled" industry funds but instead exposed how corrupt and criminal retail super funds were -- leading to the mass exodus of the big banks from super.

The recent "Your Future, Your Super" reforms, originally designed to discredit industry super funds by skewing comparison benchmarks in favour of retail funds, are another case in point. This week has seen the release of the first fruits of the government's benchmarking tool, with 13 MySuper funds deemed as underperformers.