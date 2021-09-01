Although Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce isn't particularly well known for his grasp of reality, yesterday saw one of his more amusing fantasies uttered to Parliament.

Joyce told question time yesterday that Australia's most expensive infrastructure disaster ever, the $15 billion inland rail project (original estimated cost of $4.7 billion, then $9.9 billion, and since the end of last year, over $15 billion -- any takers for $20 billion?) would be a major carbon abatement initiative because it would take a large volume of trucks off the road -- 150 or 110 B-doubles for each train that shuttled between Melbourne and Brisbane.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation, which is building and which will run the boondoggle, claims the line will take 200,000 trucks off the road a year (a Senate committee recently criticised the project -- not for being a waste of money but for not being grandiose enough).