As my colleague Cam Wilson reports, a lot of money has been crowdfunded and channelled to lawyers for the advertised purpose of bringing legal challenges against various COVID-related laws and regulations.

There are two potential problems with this. First, the obvious concern about punters being separated from their money on false or misleading premises. There is still one being born every minute.

Crowdfunding for legal cases is an unregulated market. It’s not an investment, nor a charitable donation. Rather, it’s a straight gift with no recourse, on a promise of some action which may or may not benefit the giver.