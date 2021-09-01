Attorney-General Michaelia Cash has a message for her home state of Western Australia: open your border at 80% vaccination rate or another Clive Palmer-sized legal challenge might come your way.

Cash told The Australian that once those targets were met the state may have less room to defend another legal challenge to its border closures. In November, the High Court unanimously rejected Palmer's constitutional challenge to WA's hard border.

Since then, as COVID outbreaks have ripped through the east coast, Premier Mark McGowan has remained adamant about possible lockdowns and continued tight border restrictions -- even at those vaccination thresholds. In a long Facebook post yesterday he admitted WA might be a few months behind the rest of the country opening its borders.