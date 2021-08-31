Morrison watch We have a new entry for our Dossier of Lies and Falsehoods series:

Morrison [when asked why the government supported Clive Palmer's High Court action on Western Australian borders]: “The member must be misinformed, because the Commonwealth did not pursue that case, and it is erroneous to suggest that that is what the government did. The government did not pursue that case at all. We did not pursue that case. The Labor Party continues to push this falsehood around the country…