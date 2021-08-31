In question time yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison tried to recast government as the great defender of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Those challenges [on the vaccine rollout] have been overcome, whether it was the hesitancy around the AstraZeneca vaccine, which many shared, but this government didn't share, I can assure you,” he said.

“As we stood up for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, others sought to cast aspersions on it -- but not our government.”