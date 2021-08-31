During this time of lockdown plenty of us are combining working from home with DIY projects around the place. Ever wondered if you'd need to combine the two? Well don't fret, the head of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Phil Gatejens, has got you covered! Big Phil's got some great tips for when your boss's renovation project goes wrong and he needs a bit of help fixing things up. If you want to know how the pros do it, let's check them out!

1. Make sure you don't look at all the documents

This is a fatal error that so many amateurs make -- once you've seen a document, you can't unsee it, so if it's no good for the boss, you're stuffed! When Big Phil was asked to fix up the boss's sports rorts problem, the first thing he said was that he couldn't look at the documents the auditor-general used to write its reports on the rorts. Phil just "made my best efforts (and the auditor-general provided assistance in identifying sources) to obtain the information necessary to provide a sound basis for my advice".

Oh, and he also made sure to forget to check the emails from his boss's office, too. Magic! Nothing to see here!