Perhaps it's Schrödinger's recession. We are either in a recession or not. And we'll know at 11.30 tomorrow when the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) collapses the wave function, or at least reveals the national accounts for the June quarter.

What wasn't even contemplated during the quarter itself -- when we were chuffed with the strength of the economic recovery in Australia and economists forecast an early resumption of interest rate hikes -- is now regarded as a distinct possibility: that the economy might have contracted in the three months to June.

Which, given the current quarter will be a wreck, means two quarters of contraction. Long before we find out if the December quarter contains any sort of bounce-back or a continuation of the economic disaster NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has brought upon us.