The second part of the Four Corners story on Fox News was far more entertaining and interesting than part one a week earlier -- especially considering what News Corp’s pack of courtiers in Australia have failed to tell you about the dangers to Fox News from defamation actions brought by voting machine companies after the 2020 presidential election.

The second part was also amusing for its brief interview with Sidney Powell, a US lawyer at the forefront of absurd claims of voter fraud. (Similar claims were entertained in Australia on Sky News.)

Four Corners averaged 885,000 last night, up from 843,000 for part one. Media Watch averaged 742,000. Australian Story averaged 950,000.