We have officially got tired of the passion of Kabul airport. Hundreds and thousands are still there, trying to get out in the last 24 hours before the US and the UK abandon their missions.

But as with the Afghan war itself, our attention can stay only so long on something that keeps happening. We've emoted about our own failure, mourned the future of women and girls, raised the money, and now we're moving on.

But it's not the moving on that matters. What else can we do? Watch the absolute oversupply of images of suffering and destruction from every phone and sat cam? They merely give us the illusion that we could do something, that we are there. Arguably, the roots of the renewed liberal interventionism that began a generation after Vietnam lie in this spread of remote visual presence, and the permanent disjuncture of such. To see is to be present; instantaneous broadcast is a permanent category error.