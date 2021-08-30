Last Wednesday, Sydney doctor Lucy Morgan appeared alongside Gladys Berejiklian at the NSW press conference to vividly describe some symptoms experienced by her patients with COVID-19. The speech has been widely praised as a heartbreaking glimpse into what it’s like on the pandemic’s front line.

But when imploring those with symptoms to seek help early, her remark that “an ambulance is free” caused confusion. ABC data journalist Casey Briggs quickly pointed out that ambulance callouts in NSW can cost residents up to $6668. For interstaters stuck in NSW hotspots, costs are unlimited based on a per-kilometre tally.

Later that day, NSW Health clarified to ABC journalist Gavin Coote that ambulance fees are being waived for COVID patients. Coote wrote: “[It is] still unclear when this policy came into place but NSW Health have told me no COVID patient has had to pay ambulance fees in this outbreak”.