Gladys Berejiklian has consistently refused to be held accountable for her crucial errors in managing what should have been a minor risk of quarantine breach but which has led to tens of thousands of infections (a record 1290 today), scores of deaths, a hospital system nearing crisis point and a horrific threat to NSW Indigenous communities left behind in the vaccine strollout.

Although she refuses to acknowledge it, her business-friendly approach to managing outbreaks compounded the initial failure of regulation around safe transport of aircrews, which provided the seed for the current outbreak. Her reluctance to place Sydney in lockdown, and the mild lockdown she imposed when she did, not merely added to the current NSW crisis but to seeding the outbreaks in Victoria, the ACT and New Zealand, and what is increasingly looking like a return to recession for Australia.

By normal political standards, even the debased standards that characterise modern politics, that should be more than enough to resign over.