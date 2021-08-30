In a viral video posted earlier this month, a man with unruly white hair who identifies himself as a truck driver warns viewers of an upcoming protest: “You need to go shopping now, get what you can for the next week or two, load your fridge, freezers, the truckies are coming and they’re going to bring this country down.”

Clips were played on Sky News Australia and featured in the Daily Mail in the past week as visual evidence of truckie unrest. But both mainstream outlets cut the video off before the speaker went on to falsely claim that vaccines are poison and allude to the unproven claim that COVID-19 emerged from a Wuhan lab.

These differing but ultimately complementary narratives of discontent with governments have coalesced into a rapidly growing, disorganised campaign for Australia’s truck drivers to block major roads into capital cities this week.