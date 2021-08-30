You'll often hear on The Newsreader how "upstairs" wants a change -- in newsreaders fronting a bulletin, in journalists covering a story, or in the poor state of the ratings.

The latter appears especially relevant based on last night's episode of the ABC drama, because "upstairs" is bound to be worried about the audience deserting the well-reviewed series. The Newsreader was down again last night to 639,000, its lowest figures so far.

A better night for Nine's The Block, which is back to life with 1.15 million, but the network's 60 Minutes sagged with 649,000. Seven's Homicide With Ron Iddles lost ground with 779,000 but The Voice was second nationally with 1.682 million. Australian Survivor is hanging in there on Ten with 848,000.