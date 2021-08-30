There are a lot of people producing a lot of COVID-19 modelling. And like all forecasting, it will turn out either slightly or very wrong.

In the past few days we had an update to the Doherty Institute modelling based on higher starting infection levels in New South Wales and Victoria, a bizarre effort from a couple of COVID-zero fatalist economists and, most strangely, an all-out attack on the elite Doherty Institute from a controversial entrepreneur.

Throughout the pandemic, the Doherty Institute has been the Goldilocks of Australian experts, treading the difficult path between cautious and optimistic (which is probably why the federal government chose it to assist with its roadmap). Being named after a bloke who won a Nobel prize doesn’t hurt. Nor does being led by the brilliant Professor Sharon Lewin.