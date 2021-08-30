Accessing abortion in Australia has been called a postcode lottery. Many women in regional areas have to travel hundreds of kilometres -- and in some states pay hundreds of dollars -- to terminate pregnancies.

Now accessibility to reproductive clinics has just dropped for those travelling from regional areas after leading national abortion provider Marie Stopes closed in Townsville, Rockhampton, Southport and Newcastle.

Access to health services in regional areas is a growing concern -- and it’s not limited to reproductive health.