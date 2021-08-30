Hours after a devastating terror attack killed more than 100 people outside Kabul airport, Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared Australia’s last-ditch effort to evacuate people from Afghanistan over.

“Over these nine days, we have successfully evacuated some 4100 people from one of the most dangerous places on earth," Morrison said on Friday morning. For the government, that figure is a glimmer of success amid all the horror stories coming out of Afghanistan.

But when the final evacuation flights left Kabul last week, hundreds of Afghans with ties to the Australian military (ADF) remained in Afghanistan, with no path to safety in Australia.