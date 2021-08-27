The Nationals have long been the most prominent anti-science voice in Australian politics. The Liberal’s junior Coalition partner, which has become the mining industry’s voice in Canberra, bears significant responsibility for placing a handbrake on climate action.

The ego-driven coup which returned Barnaby Joyce to the party leadership was rationalised on the basis that Michael McCormack wasn’t vocal enough in his support for the resources sector. Sure.

But that pro-mining identity has come hand in hand with a hostility to environmentalism amid the Nationals ranks. And it’s increasingly being expressed as opposition to science itself, with Nationals MPs and Senators going particularly hard after one agency: the CSIRO.