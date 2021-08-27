The nation didn’t quite stop this week when National Australia Bank chief executive Ross McEwan suggested Melbourne Cup Day become “Freedom Day for Victorians”. But it did give us pause for thought.

Should we, as captains of industry urge, throw off our horse blankets, smash down the stable door, and thunder along the straight, holding credit cards aloft? Or should we, as others suggest, continue our spell in the top paddock until the track is completely safe?

The answers, as ever, can be found in the form guide.