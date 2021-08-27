Is the right side winning?

When 9 September 21, 12:00 pm AEST



Where Online

Details

Inside the world of extremist thought.

Society’s fringe dwellers are on the march. Armed by social media, private messaging apps and dog whistles from the rich and powerful, many forms of right-wing extremism are growing.

How to stop them? How do you convert a neo-Nazi, kill-off a conspiracy theory? What can authorities and concerned citizens do to make democracy more robust and resilient?

Join Crikey’s Janine Perrett for a discussion with:

Former neo-Nazi Jeff Schoep , from Beyond Barriers

, from Beyond Barriers Lecturer in Terrorism Studies from Macquarie Uni Lise Waldek

Extremist watcher and journalist Tom Ravlic

Have we learned anything about approaches to countering extremism? Who are the most dangerous extremists? Are governments and social media platforms doing enough to counter the spread of their dangerous ideas.

Register below and submit your question to the panel.